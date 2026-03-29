Players, officials observe one-minute silence ahead of IPL opener

Bengaluru: Players and match officials observed a one-minute silence ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday to pay tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede last year.

The fans died in a stampede last June near the city’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title triumph.

The incident occurred when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate, leading to overcrowded gates, poor security control, and a tragic crush, resulting in over 50 injuries and 11 deaths.

The BCCI had earlier cancelled the IPL 2026 opening ceremony as a mark of respect for the fans who died in the stampede.

As a tribute to the victims, 11 seats have been retired and will remain permanently unoccupied for all future IPL and international matches at the venue.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled near the stadium’s inner entrance by the state’s home minister and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad on the day of the opener. All RCB players wore jerseys with the number 11 during pre-match warm-ups for the season opener..

Approximately Rs 7 crore was invested to improve crowd management infrastructure following the tragedy.