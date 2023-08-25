  • Menu
PM Modi to visit ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday

PM Modi to visit ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday
Within hours of his returning from Greece, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Within hours of his returning from Greece, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

He will reach the ISRO campus at around 7:15 a.m, immediately after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece, official sources said.

Modi will meet and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, sources said.

After witnessing the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission's soft landing on Moon on Wednesday via video conferencing from South Africa, the Prime Minister had described it as a historic moment for the whole country.

