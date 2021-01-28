PM Narendra Modi may have 56-inch chest, but no heart for farmers: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the BJP should be ashamed of itself for labelling farmers as terrorists.

"Reports suggest that the person who hoisted the flag at Red Fort is a BJP party worker. But, the farmers are being branded as terrorists and BJP leaders should be ashamed of this," Siddaramaiah said.

Accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being hell bent on implementing the farm laws, the senior Congress leader said, "Many farmers have sacrificed their lives. None of these incidents has changed Prime minister Narendra Modi's decision. He may have a 56 inch chest but has no heart for farmers."

Over the allegations surfacing that the protest being compromised by Khalistani sympathisers, the former chief minister asked, "If Home Minister Amit Shah knew that terrorists were also present, why did he not get them arrested? Farmers have been protesting in Delhi for the last two months."

"Eleven rounds of discussion would not have been needed if the government had genuine concern for farmers. Farmers are claiming that they will incur losses due to new farm laws. The government should have repealed it when farmers themselves are against them," Siddaramaiah said.