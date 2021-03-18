X
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi told me to focus on 3 districts to check Covid cases: BS Yediyurappa

 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Highlights

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised his government to focus on districts like Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar bordering Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised his government to focus on districts like Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar bordering Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons after the Prime Minister's video conference, Yediyurappa appealed to the people to cooperate "if they don't want the government to impose another lockdown".

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at Maharashtra border, Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts. The State had seen the peak from August to October 2020.

Cases started declining in November 2020, but the decline was faster from December 2020. During the last 10 days, the Covid cases are showing an increasing trend. The rate of coronavirus positive cases has also increased to 1.65 per cent as of March 15," he said. However, the Chief Minister assured that there was no need to panic as the cases were "well under control".

