Pocso accused threatens minor via video call from jail in Dharwad

Dharwad: A shocking incident has emerged from the Dharwad Central Prison, raising serious concerns about security lapses inside correctional facilities. In a case that has triggered widespread outrage, a POCSO case accused allegedly made a video call to a minor victim from inside the jail and threatened her, demanding that she change her statement in his favour.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Parvez, is currently lodged in Dharwad Central Prison in connection with a POCSO case. Despite being in custody, he allegedly managed to contact the minor victim through a video call and subjected her to continuous harassment and intimidation.

Sources claim that during the call, the accused threatened the victim, warning her to testify in his favour during court proceedings. Disturbingly, it is alleged that he wrote the victim’s name on his hand and displayed it during the video call, further instilling fear in her.

The accused reportedly warned the victim with life-threatening consequences if she did not comply. He is said to have told her that she would meet the same fate as Neha Hiremath, a reference that has intensified concerns about the severity of the threat. Additionally, he allegedly threatened to circulate obscene videos to further intimidate the minor.

The incident has sparked serious questions regarding the availability and misuse of mobile phones inside prisons. Authorities have repeatedly maintained that mobile phones are strictly prohibited within prison premises, yet this case suggests otherwise.

The victim’s family has expressed deep concern over her safety, alleging that such activities inside jail would not be possible without internal support or negligence by prison authorities. They have demanded strict action and accountability from officials.

Reacting to the incident, members of the Sri Rama Sene have also voiced strong outrage. They questioned the state government and the Home Department over how a smartphone could be accessed inside a high-security prison.

A spokesperson said, “We demand a clear answer from the Home Minister. How did a smartphone enter the jail? Is this a prison or a safe haven for criminals?”

The incident has now escalated into a larger debate on prison security, with calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of jail officials. Authorities are expected to probe how the accused managed to access a mobile device and whether there was any internal negligence.