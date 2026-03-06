Police conduct surprise drug tests in city colleges

In a major awareness drive against drug abuse among youth, police carried out surprise inspections in several educational institutions and hostels in the western division of Bengaluru on Wednesday. During the operation, samples from around 1,200 students were collected to check for the consumption of narcotic substances.

According to police officials, the checks were conducted in six educational institutions and two hostels with the consent of the respective managements. As part of the drive, authorities carried out random drug detection tests on 585 samples, out of which 31 students tested positive for narcotic consumption.

Officials clarified that the initiative was primarily aimed at awareness and early intervention rather than punitive action. The students who tested positive will be brought under a counseling and rehabilitation framework through the police department’s “Sanmitra” program, designed to help individuals overcome substance addiction.

Police said the program will involve the active participation of parents and guardians to ensure that students receive the necessary emotional and medical support. Authorities emphasized that the identities of the students will be kept confidential to avoid stigma and ensure their cooperation in the rehabilitation process. The operation was conducted with assistance from several medical institutions, including Punya Hospital, Padmadevayya Hospital, Kade Hospital, Sharavathi Hospital, Sri Lakshmi Multi Specialty Hospital, and Kangaroo Care Hospital. Doctors and medical staff from these hospitals helped in collecting and examining the samples during the testing process.

Police officials also interacted with college authorities and hostel administrators, sensitizing them about the dangers of drug abuse among students. They urged institutions to remain vigilant and work closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prevent substance abuse on campuses.

The Sanmitra initiative, launched earlier by Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police M. S. Saleem, focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment. Through this program, police aim to provide counseling to students struggling with addiction and help them understand the health and social consequences of drug abuse.