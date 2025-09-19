Police restrictions on viewing of Dasara Jamboo Savari: Public asked to stay away from old and unsafe buildings

Mysuru: In a major safety measure ahead of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festivities, city police and municipal authorities have prohibited public viewing of the grand Jamboo Savari procession from old, dilapidated, and under-construction buildings along the procession route stretching from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap Grounds.

Last year, thousands of spectators had climbed onto unsafe structures to watch the procession, raising concerns of possible accidents. This time, officials have decided to enforce stricter crowd management protocols to avoid any untoward incidents. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, along with department officials, carried out a joint inspection of buildings along the route. Following the inspection, notices were issued to building owners, instructing them not to allow public access to their premises during the Jamboo Savari.

Prominent heritage and commercial buildings such as the Lansdowne Building, structures around K.R. Circle, Devaraja Market, Panchamukhi Circle buildings, and the Horse Stand have been identified as old and unsafe. Authorities emphasized that large gatherings on such fragile structures could pose serious risks.

A meeting with building owners was convened, where officials categorically warned them against permitting entry to spectators on rooftops and balconies of such buildings on the day of the procession. The police also appealed directly to the public, urging them not to climb onto dilapidated structures, incomplete constructions, trees, or electric poles for vantage points. Instead, citizens have been asked to view the procession from designated safe locations arranged along the route.

The Jamboo Savari, which marks the culmination of the Dasara festivities, attracts lakhs of visitors every year. Given the scale of the event and the swelling crowds, the administration is keen to ensure that safety protocols are strictly enforced this time.

Officials reiterated that the restrictions are meant to safeguard the lives of devotees and tourists and ensure that the royal procession passes off without incident.