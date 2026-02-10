Police seize Rs 8.19 crore worth of drugs from Jan 1 to Feb 7

Bengaluru" Police on Monday said they arrested 1,217 accused and seized narcotic substances worth Rs 8.19 crore during intensified anti-drug operations carried outbetween January 1 and February 7. The cases included 109 against drug peddlers and 839 against drug users, with a total of 179 peddlers and 1,038 users arrested during the period, a statement said.

The seizures comprised 278.35 kg of ganja, 8.918 kg of hydro ganja, 2.493 kg of synthetic drugs, along with 509 tablets and 38 strips, it added. As part of preventive measures, police verified 3,227 rowdies and 572 NDPS accused to monitor and prevent involvement in drug-related activities. Police inspected over 8,000 establishments, including chemical factories, godowns, medical shops, pan shops, and other commercial outlets, to prevent the storage, transport, or sale of narcotic and psychotropic substances. “These checks were aimed at preventing the misuse oflegal establishments for storing, transporting, or selling narcotic and psychotropic substances,” it further said. The force reiterated its zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking, abuse, and illegal drug manufacturing, and urged the public to share information by calling 1908, 112, or contacting the nearest police station.