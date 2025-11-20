Police trace trail of ₹7.11 crore heist suspects to Tirupati, two detained in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The sensational ₹7.11 crore cash robbery in Bengaluru has entered a crucial phase of investigation, with police tracing strong leads suggesting that the gang involved may be hiding in Tirupati. The daring heist, which shocked the state, has prompted a massive multi-agency operation involving Bengaluru South Division police, the Central Crime Branch (CCB), and Tirupati police.

According to officials, intelligence inputs indicate that while the stolen cash may have been moved elsewhere, the suspects themselves are believed to be in Tirupati. Acting on this suspicion, police teams have launched extensive searches across hotels, lodges, and temple premises, combing through possible hideouts. The joint operation has intensified in recent days, with surveillance tightened around key transit points.

In a significant breakthrough, the CCB detained two individuals from Kalyan Nagar in Banaswadi. Investigators revealed that the gang had used a car with a fake Uttar Pradesh registration plate to escape after the robbery, though the vehicle originally carried a Karnataka number. The suspects allegedly used a Swift car registered in Kalyan Nagar. Police also noted that the robbers spoke in Hindi to mislead locals, making it harder to trace them immediately. Based on CCTV footage and location dump analysis, two suspects were taken into custody for questioning, which is expected to provide further clues.

The case has drawn statewide attention, with four Joint Commissioners and 18 DCPs directly overseeing the investigation. Teams from the Law & Order wing, CCB, and traffic police are all involved, reflecting the seriousness of the crime. So far, police have examined over 100 CCTV recordings across Bengaluru to track the suspects’ movements.

Investigators suspect that the robbers may have trailed the CMS cash van from the HDFC Bank branch, where the vehicle was loaded with cash. While the gang’s Innova car was not spotted at the bank itself, evidence suggests they followed the van from a short distance. There is also suspicion that bike riders near the bank may have tracked the vehicle, prompting police to collect details of all two-wheelers present in the vicinity at the time.

With multiple teams deployed across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, authorities are confident of cracking the case soon. The investigation continues to focus on both Bengaluru and Tirupati, as police race against time to recover the stolen cash and bring the culprits to justice. The high-profile robbery has underscored the need for tighter security in cash transit operations and has become one of the most closely watched cases in recent years.