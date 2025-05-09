Prayers held for troops in Karnataka mosques; Minister Zameer ready to be suicide bomber against Pakistan

Bengaluru: Special prayers were offered at mosques across Karnataka on Friday for the well-being of the Indian armed forces engaged in 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

The Karnataka government had issued an official order directing the prayers.

Minister for Waqf, Housing and Minority Affairs, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan participated in the 'Jummah Namaz (Friday congregational prayer)' at a mosque in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, where he prayed for the Indian soldiers defending the nation in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on innocent civilians and Pakistan's escalation of the tensions between the two nations.

Reiterating his earlier statement, Minister Zameer said he is once again ready to become a suicide bomber against Pakistan if permitted.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Directions have been issued to all mosques across Karnataka to offer special prayers. I also attended Friday prayers and joined others in praying for the strength of our armed forces. This has been done throughout the state.”

He added, “Special prayers are being conducted not only in Karnataka but across the country. Our religious leaders have directed that such prayers be held nationwide for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and the protection of our country.”

When asked about criticism from the BJP regarding his statement about being ready to become a suicide bomber, Minister Zameer responded, “The BJP has nothing better to do than criticise others. Have they done anything constructive? What did I say that day? I said I am willing to sacrifice my life for the country.”

He continued, “Even now, I stand by my words. If permitted, I will strap a bomb and become a suicide bomber. It is the BJP that holds power at the Centre. Who should give the order? The decision lies with the Prime Minister.”

“Let the Prime Minister decide. Here stands a minister ready to sacrifice his life for the country. If he gives permission, I am ready,” Zameer emphasised.

“No matter what I do for my country, it will never be enough. This is our motherland. If there is a necessity and permission is granted, I will do it. I send my wishes to our soldiers — may God bless them with strength and protection. I pray for this from my Allah,” he concluded.

After directing special worship in temples across the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday had issued an order to conduct special prayers on Friday in mosques for the safety of the armed forces involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out against Pakistan.

The operation has been launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Minister Zameer had issued the order and directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Waqf Board to ensure that special prayers were offered during Friday namaz in all mosques across the state.

In the order, Minister Zameer stated, “The Indian armed forces have successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts and shelters under 'Operation Sindoor', in response to the killing of 26 Indian tourists. To strengthen the morale of our soldiers who are eliminating terrorists and working to restore peace in the country, it is directed that special prayers be offered in all mosques affiliated with the Waqf Board, as well as in other mosques.”

Temples across Karnataka offered special prayers on Thursday to deities, celebrating the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and praying for the well-being of Indian armed forces personnel, following directives from the state government.