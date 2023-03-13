Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accused Congress Of Being Busy Digging His Grave

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress and other opposition parties were busy digging his grave while he worked for national advancement and the welfare of the underprivileged. He also asserted that public support is his greatest fortress of defence.





He also claimed that the "double engine" government is required for the quick development of the state during his sixth visit to Karnataka this year. Assembly elections are scheduled for May in the state. During the inauguration of the long expressway, PM Modi made it clear that he wanted to know what Congress was doing, aside from digging Modi's grave. However, he remarked that he is improving lives of poor.





According to the Prime Minister, the BJP government has done everything possible to help the underprivileged and lessen their suffering. He continued that the blessings of crores of mothers, sisters, daughters, and people are the biggest protection shield for Modi.

According to officials, the Expressway will cut the distance between the two cities' travel times from three hours to roughly 75 minutes.