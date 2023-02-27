Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugrate Shivamogga Airport Today

Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The airport, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore, will provide better air connectivity for the residents of central Karnataka. Also, the functioning of the airport will support regional growth in a number of industries, including tourism, the emergence of the IT sector, and more.



Member of Parliament, B Y Raghvendra highlighted the benefits of the airport even further, claiming that it will serve the needs of Central Karnataka as a whole as well as the residents of Shivamogga. The young will be given hope and thousands of job possibilities will be made available to them.

He continued by saying that other industries, including Technology, tourism, and dairy, would greatly benefit. He appreciated our Double Engine Sarkar's efforts and the leadership of the PM for guiding this ambitious project to completion in such a short amount of time.

The Indian Air Force recently tested the landing strip at the Shivamogga airport by making a successful landing attempt with a passenger jet. The prime minister will also dedicate two new railroad projects at the same time. A new line will be constructed on the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur route in accordance with spurces. A new coach depot is the following, located in Kotegangagru Train Station.