Priyanka Gandhi Enjoys Masala Dosa and Idli at Oldest Mylari Hotel in Mysuru, Video Goes Viral

Mysuru: Priyanka Gandhi, who is on an election campaign tour of Mysuru and Chamarajanagara district, stayed in Mysuru yesterday and before leaving for Sringeri this morning, she had masala dosa and idli in a hotel in Agrahara, Mysuru. Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned in T. Narasipur and Chamarajanagar districts on Tuesday, stayed at a private hotel in Mysuru for the night. Before leaving for Sringeri in the morning, he went to oldest Mylari hotel and tasted dosa. She spoke with customers and the hotel owner and later prepared masala dosa. The video in which Priyanka putting dosa batter in to tawa went viral in social media. speaking to the media, he appreciated that the idli and dosa were good. DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Incharge Surjewala were also present with Priyanka Gandhi on this occasion.

Priyanka Gandhi Ji preparing crispy Dosa during her election campaign in Karnataka.



As @RahulGandhi Ji said in his interview with Kunal Vijayakar that She's the second best cook after his mother Sonia Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/0zJ1I9MwiG — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) April 26, 2023