Pro-BJP wave in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The one day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has electrified Karnataka and there has been a pro-BJP wave across the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has been quite strong in Kittur Karnataka and Shah has instilled more strength and enthusiasm among workers. The feelings of the people were reflected in all the meeting. The Congress leaders are posing as if they have already come to power. Let anybody say anything the truth is different. And it is expressed during the visit of the BJP leaders. Not only the big turnout but the spirit and enthusiasm in them clearly indicate of the saffron party coming back to power as it is strong from the booth level and that is their base and strength.

The CM Bommai said Shah did not give any specific instructions to the state leaders in Belagavi meeting but told them to make the preparation for the Assembly polls.

On the Congress leaders verbal attacks on him, Bommai said he has never made allegations against anybody in the last one and a half years and he has not made any harsh statements on any one and has replied politely. The political culture of Karnataka is not individual-based or vengeance-based but only issue based and development-oriented. "We are going before the people with the achievements of the State and union Governments and that is seen in our campaign. Without commenting or criticising any one or any party, we are seeking the votes only on the basis of performance. The Congress Party has become desperate due to which that party leaders use such language. The state has been witnessing those kinds of languages that were never used in the past".

He ruled out any dissidence in the BJP and BJP leader B L Santosh had visited Kolar, Chikballapur, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Mandya, Bagalkot and Vijayapura on the party organization work. "There is no dissidence in our party and will abide by what our party leaders say. This is what has happened here and no dissidence in Belagavi".

He said the list of candidates is not finalized as the survey work is going on. On Go Back Ashok graffiti in Mandya, the CM termed it as an act of three or four people and the media need not sensationalise it.