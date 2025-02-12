Prof S A Krishnaiah: The unsung pioneer of Indian puppetry

Bagalkote: Prof S A Krishniah one of the top exponents of Shadow Puppetry in the country was conferred with the Bayalata Academy of Karnataka award on Monday at Bagalakote. For any scholar exploring Indian puppetry on a global scale, the works of Prof. S.A. Krishnaiah stand as an indispensable resource. His groundbreaking contributions, particularly his seminal book Karnataka Puppetry (1988), have earned praise for documenting the history and nuances of this art form. Since 1978, Prof. Krishnaiah, an internationally renowned art historian, has dedicated himself to preserving and advancing puppetry in India. His vision extends beyond conservation—he aims to establish a comprehensive institution that not only supports traditional Indian puppetry but also provides a platform for the development of contemporary puppetry practices.

Through extensive research expeditions across South India and other regions, Prof. Krishnaiah has collaborated with leading scholars, intellectuals, and traditional puppeteers, shedding light on the rich heritage and cultural significance of puppetry. His work, characterised by an acute expression of ideas, has become a cornerstone for students of theatre, folklore, and puppetry. Despite the widespread use of his writings as reference material in academic and artistic circles, Prof. Krishnaiah himself remains a relatively obscure figure to the general public. However, his contributions are poised to inspire future generations, ensuring that the art of puppetry continues to thrive in India and beyond.