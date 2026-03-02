Protest erupts in Alipura village condemning killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

Chikkaballapur: Strongprotests were witnessed in Alipura village of Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district as members of the Shia Muslim community staged a protest procession condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Protesters expressed deep anguish and anger, raising slogans against the United States and Israel, accusing them of carrying out the attack.

Hundreds of villagers dressed in black clothes and carried black flags as a mark of mourning and protest. The procession began near the village mosque, where special prayers were offered in honour of Khamenei. Several participants became emotional during the prayers, with many seen in tears while remembering the late Iranian leader, whom they regard as a spiritual guide.

Following the prayers, the protest march moved through the main streets of Alipura village, with participants raising slogans condemning America and Israel. The protest remained peaceful but emotionally charged, reflecting the strong connection between the Shia Muslim community in the village and Iran’s religious leadership.

The entire village observed a voluntary shutdown, with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed as a mark of respect and mourning. Community leaders also announced a three-day “Black Day” observance to honour Khamenei’s memory. Alipura village is often referred to as “Mini Iran” due to its large population of Shia Muslims and its historical and religious links with Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei had visited the village in 1986, and his visit continues to hold deep emotional significance among residents. A hospital has also been named after him in the village. Many families in Alipura have relatives studying or living in Iran for religious and medical education, which has further intensified concerns and emotional reactions following the news of Khamenei’s death. Villagers offered prayers for peace and safety of their relatives abroad, while community leaders called for calm and unity.