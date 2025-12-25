Protest in Sorab Town for recognition of farmer’s festival and naming of roundabout

Shivamogga: A protest was held today in front of the Sorab Town Municipality, demanding that the roundabout in front of the municipal office be named “Farmer’s Circle” and that the traditional festival of Hori be officially recognized by the government. The protest was organized by the Sorab Public Welfare Struggle Committee, the Cow Protection Struggle Committee, and the Hori Festival Celebration Committee.

During the protest, the activists spoke out, urging the district administration to honor farmers by naming the roundabout “Farmer’s Circle.” They emphasized that Hori is a traditional folk game that has been played for generations, and despite some opposition from a few quarters, it remains an essential part of their cultural heritage. The protesters requested that the district administration take appropriate measures to ensure the game continues without hindrance.

The protestors also demanded that the government officially recognize the Hori festival, which they consider a folk game of farmers. “While foreign sports have dedicated stadiums, the government should provide dedicated grounds for Hori in every taluk,” they said.

The protesters highlighted their previous attempts to bring attention to this issue, including submitting a petition to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Shikaripura and presenting their demands to Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy at the Belagavi session, asking for recognition of the Hori festival and respect for farmers.

Chidanand Gowda, president of the Hori Festival Celebration Committee, addressed the crowd, pointing out that various celebrations are held across the country, but farmers’ festivals like the Hori festival are not given the respect they deserve. He stressed that after the harvest season and Diwali, farmers celebrate the Hori festival and the government should grant them permission to do so without interference.

Shanmukhappa Hargi, District Secretary of the Hori Festival Celebration Committee, further explained that farmers raise their bulls with great care, much like their children. He noted that while festivals like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and Kambala in the coastal regions have been given official recognition, the Hori festival is still facing many hurdles. The committee had even approached the High Court seeking intervention in the matter, urging the government to recognize both the Farmers’ Day celebration and the Hori festival. Before the protest at the municipality, a procession was held from the Sri Ranganatha Temple to the municipal office.

The procession featured decorated bulls from various regions, including Kodakani Danger Basava, Halesoraba Jeevada Odaya, Maruru Tarakasura, and others, highlighting the cultural importance of the festival.

The petition to the state government was submitted through the Municipal Chief Officer, Chandan. Several leaders from the protest committee, including General Secretary Veerendra Gowda Jaidgeri, Vice President Nagappa Bidargeri, and prominent youth leaders, participated in the protest.