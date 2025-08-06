Rahul Gandhi’s protest sparks controversy: BJP alleges destruction of heritage wall and trees at Freedom Park

Bengaluru: A political storm is brewing in Bengaluru over the upcoming protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Scheduled for August 8 at Freedom Park, the protest was initially set for August 5 but was postponed due to a national mourning period for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Ahead of the event, the BJP has filed a formal police complaint, accusing Congress of illegally demolishing a historic boundary wall and cutting down several large trees within the premises of Freedom Park — all allegedly without any official permission. According to the BJP’s complaint to the Upparpet police, organisers of the protest demolished a decades-old compound wall in preparation for the event, damaging public property and causing inconvenience to the general public. The BJP alleged that this act not only violated municipal norms but also inflicted financial losses on the government.

The complaint further states that no authorization was sought from relevant authorities to carry out the demolition or tree cutting. The BJP accused the Congress of misusing its power to push through personal political agendas under the guise of a protest, thereby destroying heritage structures and affecting the city’s environment.

Calling the act a clear abuse of administrative authority, the BJP demanded legal action against the organizers and responsible officials. They stressed that such actions set a dangerous precedent and must not be tolerated, especially when done at the cost of public and environmental welfare.

The controversy has added fuel to an already charged political climate in Karnataka, with both parties locked in verbal duels over the legitimacy of the protest and the ethical implications of the preparations surrounding it.