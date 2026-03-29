Rajhans Cinemas expands NCR footprint with luxury multiplex in Gurugram

Bengaluru : Rajhans Cinemas has announced a major expansion in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the launch of a premium three-screen multiplex at Ocus Medley, reinforcing its position in India’s rapidly growing cinema exhibition sector.

The newly launched multiplex is designed as a high-end entertainment destination, combining advanced cinematic technology with luxury-focused infrastructure. Located in Sector 99 of Gurugram, the property aims to cater to urban audiences seeking a more immersive and comfortable movie-watching experience.

According to the company, the multiplex features next-generation digital projection systems that deliver high-definition visuals, along with Dolby Atmos sound technology to create a 360-degree immersive audio environment. “The focus is on delivering a best-in-class cinematic experience through superior picture quality and sound precision,” the company said in a statement.

Comfort has been a key priority in the design of the facility. The auditoriums are equipped with plush recliners and ergonomically designed loungers, ensuring enhanced viewing comfort, especially for long-duration films. The interiors follow a modern, minimalist design, optimised for better viewing angles and spacious seating arrangements.

Adding to the premium experience, the multiplex also includes a dedicated food and beverage section under the brand ‘Flavour Fuel’. The outlet offers a curated menu of freshly prepared snacks and beverages, aimed at elevating the overall cinema experience beyond traditional offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Desai, Chairman of Rajhans Group, said, “At Rajhans Cinemas, our vision is to go beyond conventional movie exhibition by creating spaces where technology, comfort and hospitality come together. This new multiplex in Gurugram reflects our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment infrastructure.”

He further added, “Following our successful entry into Noida, this launch marks another important step in strengthening our presence in the NCR. We want every visit to be a memorable experience for our patrons.”

The expansion comes as part of the company’s broader strategy to grow its footprint across key urban markets in India. Rajhans Cinemas already operates one of the country’s largest multiplex formats, including a 14-screen property, and continues to invest in modernising cinema infrastructure.

With this launch, the company is aiming to capture the evolving preferences of urban moviegoers who increasingly seek premium, experience-driven entertainment options.