Ranebennur gears up for 67th year of live Rati–Manmatha Holi tradition, ₹13 lakh prize announced

Haveri ;Ranebennur is all set to witness the 67th year of its unique and much-awaited live Rati–Manmatha tradition, a highlight of the Holi festivities in the region. The iconic celebration, which has completed 66 years, continues to draw large crowds every year with its rare blend of devotion, endurance and public participation.

The event will be held on March 3 at 7 pm in front of the Ramalingeshwara Temple in Doddapete. It is organised annually by the Ramalingeshwara Seva Samiti and Shakti Yuvaka Sangha (JBCC-Z). Over the decades, the celebration has evolved into a major cultural attraction in Haveri district, with spectators gathering from neighbouring towns to witness the spectacle.

The centrepiece of the event is the live portrayal of mythological characters Rati and Manmatha, who sit on a decorated stage for several hours without reacting emotionally. The challenge before the public is simple yet difficult — make them laugh. Anyone who succeeds in making either of them smile or laugh will walk away with a cash prize of ₹13 lakh this year.

For the past several years, the roles have been performed by 47-year-old auto driver Gadigeppa Roddanavar as Manmatha (Kamanna) and 38-year-old Kumar Hadapad as Rati. Despite repeated and creative attempts by participants, the duo has reportedly never broken into laughter during the performance.

Speaking ahead of this year’s celebration, the performers said many have tried innovative tactics in the past but failed. “We have even performed during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha. Several people attempted to make us laugh, but no one succeeded. This year, the prize has been fixed at ₹13 lakh,” they said.

The performance will run from 7 pm to midnight, with organisers expecting heavy public turnout. With heightened excitement over the increased prize money, anticipation is high that someone may finally succeed in breaking the long-standing streak.

The live Rati–Manmatha tradition remains one of Karnataka’s most distinctive Holi customs, symbolising discipline, focus and festive spirit, while offering an entertaining challenge for participants.