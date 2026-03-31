Rapido bike driver arrested for alleged sexual harassment of woman

Bengaluru : A Rapido bike taxi driver has been arrested by Indiranagar police for allegedly sexually harassing a young woman during a ride in Bengaluru. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Khaja, who was working as a bike taxi driver with the app-based service.

According to police, the incident occurred when the victim booked a Rapido ride from BTM Layout to Indiranagar. During the journey, the driver allegedly behaved inappropriately and is accused of touching the woman in an objectionable manner multiple times.

The victim reportedly grew uncomfortable as the ride progressed and objected to the driver’s behaviour. Despite her resistance, the accused allegedly continued his misconduct, prompting the woman to take immediate action after reaching her destination.

Soon after the incident, the woman approached the Indiranagar police station and filed a formal complaint detailing the alleged harassment. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Based on the information provided by the victim and ride details from the Rapido platform, police were able to identify and locate Mohammed Khaja. He was subsequently taken into custody and arrested.

Police officials stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to sexual harassment. The accused is currently being interrogated, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

The incident has once again raised concerns over passenger safety, particularly for women using app-based bike taxi services. Authorities have urged commuters to remain cautious and immediately report any form of misconduct during rides.

Police have also advised service providers to ensure stricter background verification of drivers and implement stronger safety measures, including real-time monitoring and emergency response systems.

Meanwhile, officials reiterated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of such offences, and assured that the victim will receive all necessary support during the legal process.

This case highlights the importance of accountability and vigilance in ensuring safe public transport services in urban areas like Bengaluru.