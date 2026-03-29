Rare ‘Back-Door’ Brain Procedure Restores Blocked Artery, Marks Milestone in Stroke Care

BENGALURU: In a significant medical breakthrough, doctors at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru have successfully performed a rare and high-risk minimally invasive procedure to reopen a completely blocked brain artery in a 53-year-old stroke patient, marking a key advancement in interventional neurology in India.

The patient, Ramesh (name changed), a resident of Madurai, had suffered three strokes within a few months. Doctors found that his right vertebral artery — a critical blood vessel supplying the brainstem and cerebellum — was 100 per cent blocked. Compounding the risk, the left vertebral artery, which usually acts as a natural backup, was underdeveloped and incapable of supplying sufficient blood.

With the brain deprived of adequate oxygen, the patient faced a high risk of a fatal stroke. After being referred to Bengaluru, a detailed cerebral angiogram confirmed a chronic total occlusion, indicating a long-standing and hardened blockage that is notoriously difficult to treat.

Given the absence of conventional treatment options, the medical team opted for a complex recanalisation procedure. Instead of open brain surgery, doctors used a “back-door” endovascular approach, navigating through blood vessels using micro-catheters and specialised guidewires to reach and cross the hardened blockage.

The artery was successfully reopened, restoring blood flow to critical areas of the brain and significantly reducing the risk of further strokes. According to the treating team, such a procedure for a chronic vertebral artery blockage has rarely been reported in the country.

Posterior circulation strokes, which affect the back of the brain, account for nearly 25 per cent of all stroke cases but are often difficult to diagnose due to subtle symptoms such as dizziness, loss of balance, blurred vision and fainting episodes. These warning signs are frequently overlooked, delaying timely treatment.

Following the procedure, the patient showed marked improvement within days and was discharged in stable condition.