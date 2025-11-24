Rare Medicinal Plant ‘Sthrikutaja’ on the Brink of Extinction in Karnataka, Warns Ayurveda Expert

Puttur: A rare and historically significant medicinal plant known locally as Sthrikutaja (also called Shrikutaja), once found exclusively in parts of Dakshina Kannada district, has now nearly vanished from the region due to environmental changes and government inaction, according to Ayurveda expert Dr. Amrut Malla.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Malla said the plant, used for centuries in traditional treatment systems, has been wiped out from local forests, marking the end of an important chapter in Karnataka’s medicinal heritage. “I had submitted requests and warnings to the Forest Department long ago to preserve and regenerate the species,” he said. “Unfortunately, indifference and lack of accountability have led to the disappearance of a plant that held great therapeutic value.”

Dr. Malla noted that the plant once played a key role in indigenous medical practices and was known for its high potency in Ayurveda. He expressed concern that the loss of the species reflected a growing disconnect between environmental governance and traditional healthcare knowledge.

Veteran poison treatment practitioner Vishavaidya Ravindra Nath Aithal, who had also cautioned about the declining population of the plant, said natural habitats of medicinal species are shrinking rapidly due to invasive plant spread and ecosystem imbalance. He pointed out that aggressive expansion of species like Acacia and Mangium has altered soil characteristics and reduced forest diversity, affecting traditional flora.

“There may still be surviving pockets near Channapatna forests,” Aithal had observed, urging immediate conservation attention.

Both experts stressed that human negligence, coupled with lack of coordinated conservation efforts, has pushed many traditional medicinal resources to the verge of extinction.

“The question remains — who is responsible?” Dr. Malla said. “Is it the government, its departments, or our collective failure to safeguard natural heritage? The reasons are unclear, but the consequences are visible.”

Experts now call for urgent documentation, scientific conservation efforts, and stronger collaboration between environmental departments and traditional medical practitioners to prevent further loss of medicinal biodiversity.