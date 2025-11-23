Ratnaprabha to lead Indian delegation at United Economic Summit 2025 in Malaysia

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Secretary and President of the Ubuntu Consortium, K. Ratnaprabha, will lead India’s delegation to the United Economic Summit 2025 in Malaysia, where she has also been invited as Guest of Honour and keynote speaker.

The recognition marks a notable acknowledgement of her work in championing women entrepreneurs, economic diplomacy and global business linkages.

The summit is scheduled for November 23 at Wyndham Acmar Klang and is supported by Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Klang MP Dato. Ganabatirao. The event will bring together policymakers, diplomats, trade commissioners and industry leaders from ASEAN nations and other regions to discuss emerging global economic priorities.

Key discussions at the summit will include ASEAN’s expanding geopolitical influence, the bloc’s role in evolving world diplomacy, the United Nations’ relevance in shaping international order, Malaysia’s leadership in regional affairs and new opportunities for bilateral and multilateral trade partnerships.

Ratnaprabha will lead a 10-member delegation of women entrepreneurs under the Ubuntu banner, with the aim of promoting Indian business potential in global markets and facilitating new cross-border collaborations for MSMEs. Members of the Indian delegation include Jyothi Balakrishna, Asha Arondekar, Vidyavati Bhavi, Deepika Kiran, Divya Rangenahalli, Priyanka Julakanti, Jayalakshmi, Naazish Khan, G. P. Nisarga and Vibha Devaraj.

Founded on March 8, 2019, the Ubuntu Consortium works toward strengthening women-led enterprises, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, focusing on skill development, collective growth and international exposure.

Inspired by the African philosophy “Ubuntu,” meaning shared progress through collective strength, the initiative has aimed to open access to global platforms for Indian women entrepreneurs.

The visit to Malaysia is expected to further expand trade linkages, widen market access and position Indian women-led enterprises more prominently on the international business map.