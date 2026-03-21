Reels stunt turns fatal: Minor boy dies in crash during shoot

Hubballi: A tragic incident highlighting the dangerous obsession with social media reels has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in Hubballi. The deceased has been identified as Namish Sangalad, son of a BJP leader Veeresh Sangalad. The accident occurred while the teenager was attempting to shoot a high-speed stunt video along with his friends.

According to police, the mishap took place at Shejavwadkar Layout, where Namish and his friends had gathered to create a reel involving a high-speed bike and a luxury Audi car. The plan was to perform a dramatic stunt by riding towards each other and applying brakes at the last moment to create a cinematic effect.

However, the risky attempt ended in tragedy.

Namish, who was riding the bike, reportedly lost control after the Audi car, driven by another 15-year-old boy, rammed into him at high speed. The impact was severe, throwing Namish nearly 30 feet away from the point of collision. He died on the spot due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Namish was a Class 9 student studying in Mysuru and had come to Hubballi to spend his Ugadi holidays with family. What was meant to be a festive break turned into a nightmare for his family, who are now grieving the irreparable loss.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited the spot and confirmed that the accident occurred during a planned stunt for social media reels.