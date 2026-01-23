  1. Home
Relive '90s Romance with Priya Malik's 'Ishq Hai' at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

  23 Jan 2026 1:01 PM IST
Relive ’90s Romance with Priya Malik’s ‘Ishq Hai’ at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru
Bengaluru, : Step into an evening of poetry and music as Phoenix Mall of Asia hosts acclaimed poet and performer Priya Malik’s much-loved India tour, Ishq Hai, at the Fan Park on 24th January 2026.

Blending spoken word, music, and storytelling, Ishq Hai promises an evocative evening that explores love, longing, memory, and quiet heartbreak through a distinctly contemporary lens. Inspired by the romance of the 1990s, the show draws audiences into a time when emotions unfolded slowly through words, melodies, and moments of reflection that stayed with you.

Through poetry, narration, and song, Priya Malik weaves stories of innocence, desire, healing, and hope, inviting the audience into deeply personal yet universally resonant moments. The experience is further enriched by singer-songwriter Tanmay Maheshwari, whose live renditions of thoughtfully curated old-school melodies add warmth and depth to the evening.

Together, the artists recreate the charm of handwritten letters, cassette-era playlists, and emotions that linger long after the final verse fades.

Be part of the experience. Tickets for are available on BookMyShow.

Priya MalikIshq Hai tourBengalurupoetry and music eventPhoenix MallAsia Fan Parklive music showcultural events
All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

After a successful conduct of annual brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, TTD is now set to conduct Radha Sapthami in a big way on January 25, asserted TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

