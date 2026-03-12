Renowned surgeon to receive Hulinaykar Lifetime Achievement Award

Eminent laparoscopic and robotic surgeon C. Palanivelu will be conferred the Dr M.R. Hulinaykar–Smt Shantadurgadevi Hulinaykar Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony to be held here on March 13.

Announcing this at a press conference on Wednesday, Dr Raman M. Hulinaykar, director of the Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions, said the award recognises Dr Palanivelu’s outstanding contributions to the field of medical science, particularly in laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

Born to a poor farmer’s family in Tamil Nadu, Dr Palanivelu rose to global prominence as a pioneering surgeon in minimally invasive procedures. He is the founder of GEM Hospital in Coimbatore, which has emerged as a leading centre for advanced gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgeries.

Dr Palanivelu is widely regarded as one of the pioneers responsible for expanding the use of laparoscopic surgery across the world. Over the years, he has introduced several technological innovations in the field and authored numerous medical publications that have received international recognition.

He is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and a two-time recipient of the prestigious Dr. B. C. Roy National Award, the highest honour conferred by the Government of India in the field of medicine.

According to the organisers, the award carries a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh along with a citation and memento.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B. S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the programme, while Karnataka Home Minister and Tumakuru district in-charge minister G. Parameshwara will present the award.

The event will also be attended by noted personalities, including educationist M. Nagaraj, president of the Rashtriya Swabhiman Parishad, Basavaraj Patil, and director of KIMS Hospital, Hubballi, Ishwar R. Hosamani.

Dr Raman Hulinaykar said that every year, January 16, the birth anniversary of noted surgeon, educationist and philanthropist M. R. Hulinaykar, is observed as “Prerana Day” to commemorate his contributions to education and society.

Founder-chairman of the Sridevi institutions Dr M.R. Hulinaykar, trustee Dr Lavanya, and engineering college principal Dr Narendra Vishwanath were present at the press conference.