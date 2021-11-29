Residents Of Karnataka Have Announced For Strike To Begin From Today

On Sunday, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors announced for a statewide indefinite strike to begin on November 29. They demanded that all elective services, which would include OPDs and elective OTs excluding emergency services, should be withdrawn from all medical affiliated colleges with it.

In an official statement, the association cleared about their demands and made three objectives which they needed to be fulfilled. The three demands were including the fees have been restructured for the 2018-19 academic year. The second demand explained about the Covid-risk allowance payment and their third demand was the payment of stipends to postgraduates and interns on a timely basis.

The Karnataka government announced in May 2021 that all resident doctors will receive a stipend of Rs10,000 per month beginning in April. In a news statement, the protesting doctors noted that it has been six months since the declaration and the monies have still not been released by the state.

The doctors also stated that they worked during the Covid waves, putting their lives at danger and affecting their academic goals. The doctors also claimed that their academic fees had increased 400 percent from Rs30,000 to Rs1.20.000, prompting them to stage multiple symbolic protests. The doctors were forced to pay the whole amount without any concessions, and they had written letters to the appropriate authorities, but had recipient no avail in revert to it.

Meanwhile, MMCRI Mysore has been protesting since November 9th, boycotting all elective tasks while ensuring that emergency services are not hampered.