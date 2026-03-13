Resort politics begins: 14 Congress MLAs moved to Bidadi resort amid Rajya Sabha poll fears

Bengaluru: With fears of cross-voting increasing ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the Congress party has shifted its MLAs to Bengaluru as part of a resort politics strategy. The move has been coordinated under the leadership of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is widely known within the party as a crisis manager.

According to party sources, around 14 Congress MLAs and leaders from Odisha arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday night on a flight operated by IndiGo from Bhubaneswar. The legislators landed at around 11 pm at Kempegowda International Airport, where they were received by close associates of D.K. Shivakumar.

From the airport, the MLAs were taken under tight police bandobast and escort to the Wonderla Resort located in Bidadi. Special accommodation and security arrangements have been made to ensure the legislators stay together until the election process concludes.

The group includes Congress MLAs such as Mangu Khila, Appala Swamy, Rajan Ekka and Ashok Kumar. Along with them, senior leaders including former MP Bhakta Charan Das and Congress spokesperson Durga Prasad Panda are also part of the team.

Congress sources said the move was made to prevent possible attempts by rival parties to influence MLAs during the Rajya Sabha elections. The strategy is believed to be aimed at countering the alleged “Operation Kamala” attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The political stakes are high because the numbers in the Odisha Assembly make the contest extremely sensitive. In the 147-member Assembly, the Biju Janata Dal has 50 MLAs, while the BJP has the support of 79 legislators. Congress holds 14 seats, making its votes crucial for the outcome of one of the Rajya Sabha seats.

Under the Rajya Sabha election rules, a candidate needs at least 30 first-preference votes to secure victory. Because of the tight arithmetic, even a small instance of cross-voting could change the result.

In this backdrop, the Congress leadership decided to move its MLAs to Bengaluru and keep them together under the supervision of D.K. Shivakumar until voting takes place. The development has intensified political activity both in Odisha and Karnataka ahead of the crucial election.