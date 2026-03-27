Revenue deficit due to Centre’s policies, not mismanagement: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended the State Budget in the Legislative Council, stating that the revenue deficit was a result of reduced central allocations and policy changes rather than any financial mismanagement by the State government.

Replying to the debate on the 2026–27 Budget, the Chief Minister said he welcomed both criticism and appreciation from members across parties. He maintained that the data presented by the government was accurate and factual, adding that the revenue deficit had primarily arisen due to the lack of GST compensation and non-release of central grants.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Karnataka’s share in central taxes had declined from 4.713 per cent under the 14th Finance Commission to 3.647 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a loss of about ₹11,495 crore to the State. He asserted that the State was entitled to its rightful share of taxes and criticised the Centre for not releasing ₹5,300 crore announced for the Bhadra Upper Canal project in 2023–24. He also called upon BJP leaders in the State to question the Union government and suggested sending an all-party delegation to press for Karnataka’s demands.

Responding to Opposition criticism over the revenue deficit, the Chief Minister attributed it to multiple factors, including losses of around ₹10,000 crore due to GST revisions, ₹15,000 crore shortfall under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the discontinuation of GST compensation by the Centre.

He rejected allegations that the government had set unrealistic tax targets, stating that the projections were achievable and based on scientific assessment. The State aims to collect ₹1.25 lakh crore in commercial taxes in 2026–27, along with ₹45,000 crore from excise, ₹29,000 crore from registration, and ₹15,500 crore from motor vehicle taxes.

Addressing concerns over borrowing for guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said these initiatives have empowered women and marginalised sections of society. He also criticised the Centre for increasing fuel prices, while asserting that Karnataka’s price hikes remain lower compared to several other States.

The government has allocated ₹51,286 crore for guarantee schemes in 2026–27, and a total of ₹1.31 lakh crore has been spent on such programmes until March 2026. He pointed out that similar welfare schemes have been adopted by BJP-ruled States, including Maharashtra.

Refuting claims that welfare spending has affected development, the Chief Minister said capital expenditure has been increased from ₹83,200 crore in 2025–26 to ₹84,567 crore in 2026–27. He emphasised that allocations for key sectors such as irrigation, social welfare, and healthcare have not been reduced.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that despite financial challenges, the government has maintained fiscal discipline while ensuring both development and social welfare priorities are met.