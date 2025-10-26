Reviving a Century of Cricket on the Canara Coast: Book and Photo Exhibition Celebrates Mangaluru’s Sporting Legacy

MANGALURU: A slice of India’s lesser-known cricketing heritage came alive in Mangaluru on Saturday with the launch of Red Cherries on the Canara Coast: The Story of Cricket in Mangaluru and Udupi — a book chronicling over a century of the sport’s evolution along the coastal districts of Karnataka.

The event, organised by the Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in collaboration with Art Kanara Trust, also unveiled a week-long exhibition of rare archival photographs at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh.

Former state minister Krishna J. Palemar released the book in the presence of author and former Times of India editor Jayanth Kodkani, antiquities collector M. Prashanth Shet, veteran umpire Kasturi Balakrishna Pai, and artist-journalist V.U. George.





Palemar lauded the initiative, noting, “This project rekindles a forgotten chapter of Mangaluru’s sporting past.” Kodkani traced cricket’s journey in the region from colonial clubs to modern talent such as Budhi Kunderan, B.C. Alva, and K.L. Rahul, calling the launch at Kodialguthu — Alva’s birthplace — “symbolically fitting.”

Pai, whose vast personal cricket archive forms the book’s core, was felicitated for his lifelong contribution. “My goal is to preserve Nehru Maidan as Mangaluru’s cricketing heart,” he said.

INTACH convener Subhas Chandra Basu said the initiative grew from a 2022 exhibition under the Mangalore Art and Archival Project. The exhibition is open to the public till November 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with copies of the book available at an inaugural price of ₹700.