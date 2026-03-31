RGCIRC hosts colorectal cancer warriors meet, promotes survivorship and patient support

Bengaluru: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) organised a significant Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Warriors Meet at Indraprastha Hall in Rohini, bringing together survivors, caregivers, and leading medical experts. The event, themed “Stronger Together: Celebrating Survivorship & Hope,” aimed at fostering knowledge sharing, emotional support, and community bonding among those affected by colorectal cancer.

The programme commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address by Dr. Shivendra Singh, Chief of GI Oncosurgery & Liver Transplant Services and Director of Academics at RGCIRC. He emphasized the importance of open dialogue between patients and clinicians, setting the tone for a day focused on awareness and empowerment.

Throughout the event, medical experts conducted specialised sessions discussing advancements in colorectal cancer diagnosis, treatment protocols, and the importance of multidisciplinary care. These sessions provided attendees with practical insights into managing the disease and navigating life after treatment.

Addressing the gathering, RGCIRC CEO D.S. Negi highlighted the institute’s commitment to patient care beyond treatment. “To our warriors, your resilience is our greatest inspiration. At RGCIRC, our mission extends beyond clinical care; we are dedicated to ensuring that every survivor feels supported and empowered,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Interim CEO Dr. D.S. Gangwar stressed the importance of long-term survivorship care. “Colorectal cancer is not just treatable but manageable with the right support system. Our goal is to integrate clinical excellence with empathy,” he noted.

Chief Guest Ashok Mohan underscored the importance of community in healing, stating, “Medical science may provide treatment, but collective support gives patients the strength to heal and move forward.”

The scientific programme titled “Beyond Cure: Life After CRC” featured expert talks by doctors including Dr. Jaskaran Sethi, Dr. Sumit Goyal, and Dr. Priya Vyas, who addressed key aspects such as nutrition, lifestyle, continued screening, and living with medical conditions like stoma.

A major highlight was the “Voices of Strength” segment, where survivors and caregivers shared personal journeys of resilience and recovery. Their stories offered hope and reassurance to newly diagnosed patients.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “CRC Exposed: Myths, Mistakes & Medical Truths,” moderated by Dr. Shaifali Goel, with experts debunking common misconceptions surrounding colorectal cancer.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and a community lunch, reinforcing RGCIRC’s commitment to compassionate care, awareness, and continuous support in the fight against cancer.