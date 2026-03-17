RGCON 2026 highlights advances in neuro-oncology amid rising cancer burden

Bengaluru : The 24th Annual International Conference, RGCON 2026, organised by Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), concluded successfully in New Delhi, bringing together over 2,000 delegates from across the world. The three-day conference focused on “Neuro-Oncology (Brain and Spine Tumors): Innovations in Multi-Disciplinary Cancer Management.”

The event witnessed participation from leading neurosurgeons, oncologists, researchers, and scientists, who discussed the latest advancements in cancer care. The conference comes at a time when India is witnessing a steady rise in cancer cases, with over 1.4 million new diagnoses reported annually.

Experts highlighted that brain and central nervous system (CNS) cancers account for nearly 3% of total cancer cases in India. Despite their relatively lower incidence, these cancers remain among the most complex to treat due to their impact on vital neurological functions.

Dr. I. C. Premsagar, Chief of Neuro & Spine Oncology Services at RGCIRC and Organising Chairman of RGCON 2026, emphasised the importance of collaboration. “Brain and CNS tumours are among the most challenging cancers to manage. Globally, more than 3,22,000 new cases are reported each year. Managing these requires a highly specialised and multidisciplinary approach,” he said.

The conference featured discussions on advanced neurosurgical techniques, precision radiotherapy, imaging technologies, and emerging treatment protocols. Six specialised workshops were also conducted, focusing on neuro surgery, neuro monitoring, paediatric neuro-oncology, neuro radiology, radiation oncology, and pathology.

Ashok Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of RGCIRC, stressed the need for continued academic collaboration. “India is seeing a steady increase in cancer incidence. As cases grow, specialised fields like neuro-oncology require stronger collaboration between institutions and experts,” he noted.

Highlighting future challenges, D. S. Negi, CEO of RGCIRC, said, “Brain and spinal tumours require coordinated care from multiple specialists. Projections indicate over 33,500 deaths from CNS cancers in India by 2030, which underlines the urgency for continuous advancements in treatment.”

The conference also marked the launch of a biography of the institute titled “How the Crane Caught the Crab,” authored by Bhavana Pankaj, documenting the journey and growth of RGCIRC.

RGCON 2026 reinforced the institute’s role in advancing oncology through knowledge sharing, innovation, and multidisciplinary collaboration.