Rising demand for Kashi Yatra in karnataka: 17,480 pilgrims travelled, Rs 5,000 subsidy offered

The demand for the Kashi Yatra pilgrimage scheme introduced by the state government has seen a steady rise, with as many as 17,480 pilgrims having undertaken the journey so far.

Launched to fulfil the aspirations of devotees wishing to visit sacred destinations in North India, the Kashi Yatra has emerged as the most popular among the four major pilgrimage schemes introduced under the Centre’s Bharat Gaurav initiative.

Over the past four years, a total of 28 trips have been organised under the scheme. The Muzrai Department of Karnataka launched the Kashi Yatra programme in 2022, followed by similar initiatives such as the South India Yatra, Dwarka Yatra, and Puri Jagannath Yatra. Among these, the Kashi Yatra has received the highest response from devotees.

Karnataka has also earned the distinction of being the first State in the country to provide a dedicated Bharat Gaurav train service for Kashi pilgrims, making religious travel more accessible and affordable for the common public.

Subsidy and travel

Pilgrims undertaking the journey are eligible for a subsidy of Rs5,000 upon submission of required documents, including travel tickets and Aadhaar details, to the Muzrai Department.

The State government, in coordination with IRCTC and Indian Railways, has arranged a special train with a seating capacity of 660 passengers. The train is equipped with modern facilities such as an onboard kitchen, a medical team, and CCTV surveillance in every coach. Around 100 railway staff accompany each travel to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

Other pilgrimage schemes

The Muzrai Department has been offering subsidies for several religious pilgrimages, including Manasarovar and the Char Dham Yatra (Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath). This year alone, 8,197 Kashi Yatra pilgrims, 812 Manasarovar pilgrims, and 4,241 Char Dham pilgrims have applied for subsidies, according to officials.