RMZ and Karnataka Vintage & Classic Car Club Host a Vintage Motor Vehicle Rally at The Millenia

Bengaluru: The Millenia, a premium Grade A commercial campus by RMZ, Asia’s leading privately owned integrated alternative assets platform, in collaboration with Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club (KVCCC), hosted a Vintage Motor Vehicle Rally and showcase in Bengaluru today.

The event saw participation of 71 heritage vehicles, including 44 vintage and classic cars, and 27 vintage motorcycles and scooters, representing a remarkable cross-section of global automotive history. Spanning nearly six decades of motoring evolution, the lineup ranged from a 1930 Ford Model A, the oldest car in the rally, to several modern classics from the early 1990s.

The rally commenced from The Millenia, with the participating vehicles taking a ceremonial drive around Ulsoor Lake before returning to the campus. Among the standout motor vehicles were a 1939 Chevrolet Limousine, a 1947 Humber Pullman Limousine, a 1949 Buick Eight, as well as celebrated sports cars such as the MG TC (1946), the MGA Roadster (1958) and two Fiat Sports Spiders . Notable highlight from the two wheeler lineup was the BSA M20 and the Triumph 3HW, both widely used military motorcycles of World War II. The other interesting two wheelers were a rare early Lambretta LD, a Triumph 3T, a Royal Enfield Constellation and a Norton

A diverse range of marques were represented in the rally, including Adler, Buick, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, Hillman, Humber, MG, Mercedes-Benz, Morris, Peugeot, Volkswagen, Willys and, Premier. The line-up of vintage motorcycles and scooters featured brands such as BSA, Triumph, Royal Enfield, Lambretta, Vespa, Yamaha, Rajdoot Yahama, Ind-Suzuki, Bajaj and Yezdi. Notable were the participation of modern Indian Classics, such as Ambassadors, Landmasters, Premiers, Rajdoot Yamahas and Bajaj scooters, which represented the evolution of Indigenous automobile engineering over the years. Several vehicles in the rally have received recognition at prestigious vintage automobile showcases such as the 21 Gun Salute and Oberoi Concours d’Elegance, underscoring the exceptional restoration standards maintained by collectors. The show also highlighted that many KVCCC vehicles have undertaken long distance drives, a testimony to the quality of restorations undertaken by KVCCC members.

“It has been our constant endeavor at RMZ to build ecosystems that expand beyond office workspaces, to create environments that bring together culture, community, and shared experiences. Hosting the vintage motor vehicle showcase at our The Millenia, following a similar event at our RMZ Nexity campus in Hyderabad, reflects our belief that commercial spaces can serve as a vibrant platform for cultural engagements,” said Thirumal Govindraj, CEO, RMZ Office & RMZ NXT. “Through such initiatives, we aim to create environments that go beyond business, celebrating heritage while bringing communities together within our campuses.”

“KVCCC is known countrywide for the adventurous spirit of our members, the quality of the restorations undertaken and active collaboration with like-minded groups and the government in promoting social causes’, said P. A. Suresh, President of the KVCCC. ‘Our membership ranges from women and men in their teens to those in their nineties, proving that love for vintage and classic vehicles transcends age and gender. We cherish not only luxury cars, but also celebrate the more ordinary cars and two wheelers that were for the masses. The hobby of restoration, preservation, ownership and use of vintage and classic vehicles is for all.”

The event also saw the presence of the President of the Inner Wheel Club (Rotary Bangalore) and her team, who were felicitated during the gathering in recognition of International Women’s Day, adding a special moment of community engagement to the event.

RMZ gifted one sapling to each participating vehicle owner, reinforcing the company’s broader focus on responsible practices and environmental stewardship. Set against the backdrop of The Millenia, the rally brought together Bengaluru’s motoring community, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to celebrate decades of automotive craftsmanship and heritage.