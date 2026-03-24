Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies to fund Rs 5 crore observation tower at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru: In a new initiative to strengthen conservation outreach and visitor engagement, The Bengaluru based Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies has committed Rs 5 crore for the construction of a public observation tower at Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of the city.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership was signed on Tuesday between the philanthropic foundation and the park, which functions under the Zoo Authority of Karnataka. The project envisages the development of a 25-metre-high tower within the zoo premises, designed to offer panoramic views of the adjoining forested valley of Bannerghatta National Park and the Bengaluru skyline.

Officials said the facility, capable of accommodating 50 to 70 visitors at a time, will serve as a controlled vantage point for wildlife observation while enhancing public understanding of biodiversity. The structure will incorporate eco-friendly features such as solar power systems and rainwater harvesting, in line with the park’s sustainability goals.

Attracting over 2.2 million visitors annually, Bannerghatta Biological Park plays a key role in wildlife rescue, ex-situ conservation and environmental education. The proposed tower is expected to add a new dimension to its outreach efforts by combining recreation with learning.

Executive Director A V Surya Sen said the initiative would strengthen the park’s mission of conservation and education while promoting responsible tourism. Rohini Nilekani, chairperson of the foundation, underscored the importance of public institutions in reconnecting people with nature, expressing hope that the tower would inspire curiosity and care for the natural world.

The project is also expected to contribute to local livelihoods while positioning the park as a leading eco-tourism destination.















