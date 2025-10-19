Rotary Bangalore Midtown’s Free Eye and Health Camp Benefits 300+ Auto Drivers

Bengaluru: Rotary Bangalore Midtown, in association with Khivraj Elixir, Adwitiya Projects, Vitthala Prabha Eye Clinic, and Eyesense, organized a two-day free health and eye check-up camp for Bengaluru’s auto drivers on 17th and 18th October.

The initiative offered free vision and health screenings, corrective glasses, cataract surgeries, and ₹5 lakh personal accident and disability insurance cover, addressing the health needs of drivers who often overlook regular check-ups.

Over 307 auto drivers benefited from the camp. “We aim to reach 2,000 drivers across the city in the coming months,” said Rtn Vinay Choradia and Rtn Roopamouli, Directors for Youth Services. Rtn Ajeet Kandachar, Honorary Secretary, added that the initiative reflects Rotary’s commitment to grassroots impact and community well-being.

Rotary thanked Khivraj and Adwitiya for their support in providing free eye care and surgeries.