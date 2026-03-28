Row over nodal officer for Karkala Mahamastakabhisheka preparations

Karkala: Discontent is brewing within sections of the Jain community over the appointment of a senior official to oversee preparations for the upcoming Mahamastakabhisheka of the Bahubali statue at Karkala. The community elders want an official of Hindu or Jain community as the nodal officer.

Community members have taken exception to the State government assigning Sheik Latif, Managing Director of the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation, as the nodal officer for the prestigious religious event. The Mahamastakabhisheka, a significant Jain ritual attracting devotees from across the country, is expected to be held with considerable scale and participation.

Local Jain leaders in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts have expressed surprise and concern over the development, stating that the sentiments of the community should have been taken into account while making such an appointment. Some leaders indicated that the issue has already triggered discussions and mild protests at the local level.

Sources said the matter is yet to gain traction among larger Jain populations in States such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, but there is apprehension that it could escalate if not addressed promptly.

Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar is understood to be aware of the concerns raised by the community and is likely to take up the issue with the Siddaramaiah-led State government. While legislators and former legislators belonging to the Congress party have expressed helplessness over the development but have said they will adivse the Chief Minister to make a change.

While there has been no official response so far from the government regarding the appointment, community elders have urged the authorities to review the decision in view of the religious sensitivity associated with the event.

The Mahamastakabhisheka at the Karkala Bahubali statue is a major spiritual occasion for Jains, drawing thousands of pilgrims and requiring extensive administrative coordination.