Rs 11 crore allocated to repair of schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru: With the new academic year approaching, the Karnataka government has approved Rs. 11 crore for repairing government school classrooms in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, ensuring facilities are ready for students by May 29.

The repair initiative targets 750 classrooms across 312 schools in Dakshina Kannada, with Rs. 6.97 crore allocated, and 699 classrooms in 228 schools in Udupi, with Rs. 4.11 crore sanctioned. In Dakshina Kannada district, the repairs span 57 schools in Bantwal, 48 in Beltangady, 37 in Mangaluru North, 69 in Mangaluru South, 23 in Moodbidri, 49 in Puttur, and 29 in Sullia. In Udupi district, the work covers 46 schools in Udupi city, 32 in Kaup, 66 in Kundapura, 34 in Karkala, and 51 in Byndoor.

The Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) for both districts, Ganapathi K (Udupi) and Govinda Madival (Dakshina Kannada), have directed Block Education Officers (BEOs) and head teachers to expedite the repairs and submit completion reports to district headquarters, especially in light of the impending monsoon season.

The DDPI offices emphasised the urgency of completing repairs promptly to avoid disruptions. “The allocated funds must be utilised efficiently to prepare classrooms for the new academic year. Schools are also directed to take monsoon-related precautions while admissions and inspections continue,” stated Ganapathi K. and Govinda Madival.

Preparations for the academic year include inspections by head teachers, staff, School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members, and alumni associations to ensure facilities are functional.