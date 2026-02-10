Rs 1.5 Lakh Cash And Gold Jewellery Stolen From Minister’s Office At Karnataka Secretariat

A theft reported from the office of a Congress minister inside Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha has exposed a serious security lapse at the state secretariat. The incident occurred in the chamber of Minister Bhairati Suresh, where a visitor allegedly left behind a handbag containing valuables.

Police said a man named Naveen had come to the minister’s office for official work while carrying a bag that held nearly 300 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. He reportedly forgot the handbag inside the office premises and realised it only later. When he returned the next day to collect it, the bag was missing.

Following a complaint lodged at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area. The visuals reportedly showed a DPAR D-Group employee carrying the handbag away from the office. The suspect was subsequently identified, traced and taken into custody.

The theft has sparked questions about the effectiveness of security checks within Vidhana Soudha, particularly regarding how such valuables were brought into a high-security government building and removed without detection. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and assess possible lapses in security protocols.