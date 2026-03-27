Rs20 Lakh compensation for victims of human-wildlife conflict

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Wednesday clarified in the Legislative Assembly that there is no provision to offer government jobs to the family members of those who lose their lives in wildlife attacks.

Responding to a question raised by Sringeri MLA Rajegowda during the Question Hour, the Minister stated that while government employment cannot be provided under existing rules, financial assistance and monthly support are being extended to affected families.

He said the compensation for deaths caused by human-wildlife conflict has been increased from ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh with effect from April 2025. In addition to this, the family members of the deceased are being provided a monthly pension of ₹4,000 for a period of five years.

Khandre also highlighted enhanced support for forest department personnel. He said frontline staff, both permanent and contractual, work in challenging conditions round the clock, and in the event of death while on duty, the ex gratia compensation has been increased from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The Minister added that the government is making all possible efforts to control human-wildlife conflict, particularly incidents involving elephants and other wild animals.