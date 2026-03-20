Ruckus on Namma Metro Green Line: 11 young women detained for singing, dancing inside coach

A group of young women created a disturbance inside a train on the Namma Metro Green Line, prompting authorities to detain 11 individuals for violating passenger conduct rules.

The incident, which took place recently on a train travelling from Madavara Metro Station (near BIEC terminal) to Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station, went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

According to reports, the group of women, who were returning from a music event held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, were seen sitting on the floor of a women’s coach, loudly singing Hindi film songs and dancing. Their actions reportedly caused inconvenience to fellow passengers and led to arguments inside the coach when others objected.

Metro rules strictly prohibit sitting on the floor and engaging in disruptive behaviour inside coaches. Following complaints and the circulation of the video online, authorities intervened and took the group into custody.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users expressing concern over declining discipline in public transport. Some even compared the episode to similar disturbances reported in metro systems in other cities, warning against such behaviour becoming a norm in Bengaluru.

Commuters stressed that safety and discipline must remain top priorities in public transport systems and called for strict enforcement of rules to prevent recurrence of such incidents.