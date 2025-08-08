Rude shock as prices of flowers, fruits soar in markets ahead of festival

Bengaluru: With the arrival of the auspicious Shravan month, markets are abuzz with activity as people begin preparations for a series of festivals. One of the most prominent among them, Varamahalakshmi, is being celebrated with grandeur across households. The festive spirit has brought crowds flocking to local markets, especially Bengaluru's KR Market, to shop for essential items.However, as the demand for puja-related goods has surged, supply has failed to keep pace, triggering a steep rise in prices. The costs of flowers, fruits, and vegetables have shot up significantly, leaving many consumers shocked and dissatisfied. Shoppers expressed concern over the drastic difference in prices compared to the previous week.

In Kolar, women were seen rushing to purchase jasmine flowers in large quantities, especially near the old bus stand market area, where a buying frenzy was underway despite the soaring prices. Every variety of flower has seen a dramatic price hike, turning the tide in favor of flower-growing farmers who have now hit a festive jackpot.Vegetable prices have seen considerable spikes. Green peas are currently priced at ₹150 per kg, up from ₹120. Cluster beans have increased to ₹120 from ₹80, carrots have doubled to ₹120 from ₹60, and other staples like capsicum, brinjal, ridge gourd, and ginger have all seen noticeable hikes.

Garlic prices now stand at ₹140 per kg, compared to ₹100 previously, and other items like snow peas, cabbage, and ivy gourd have also seen similar inflation. Fruit prices, too, have risen sharply. Apples now cost ₹250 per kg, up from ₹200. Pomegranates have gone from ₹150 to ₹200, oranges from ₹160 to ₹200, and grapes and sapota from ₹150 to ₹200. Even seasonal fruits like custard apples and chikoo have become more expensive, though pineapples have remained at a stable ₹50 per kg.

Despite the financial strain, the festive spirit remains high as families continue their traditional preparations.