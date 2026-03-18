Sale of granted land to SC/ST invalid; subsequent transactions also void: HC

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that if the first sale of land granted to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) is declared invalid, then all subsequent transactions related to that land will also stand cancelled.

The ruling came from a single-judge bench of Justice R. Devdas while hearing a petition filed by S.K. Jayaram, who had purchased the land after multiple transactions.

The court invoked the legal doctrine that “one cannot transfer a better title than one possesses”, stating that since the initial sale itself was illegal, every subsequent sale automatically becomes void.

The bench observed that the land in question was first sold in 1956 in violation of conditions imposed under the PTCL Act. Therefore, all later transactions, including Jayaram’s purchase in 1988, have no legal validity.

Citing Section 4(1) of the PTCL Act, the court noted that any transfer of granted land in violation of conditions is automatically null and void, and such transactions do not confer ownership or rights.

The court upheld the orders of the competent authority, which had earlier cancelled the sale, and dismissed Jayaram’s petition, stating that there was no legal flaw in the authority’s decision.

Background of the case

The land measuring 3 acres 26 guntas in Survey No. 143 at Khaji Sonnenahalli village, Bengaluru East Taluk, was granted in 1947 to T. Poojappa, a member of the Scheduled Caste community. After his death, his wife and minor sons sold the land in 1956 to Basamma.

Over the years, the land changed hands multiple times before being purchased by Jayaram in 1988.

However, authorities later found that the initial sale itself violated the grant conditions, leading to its cancellation. This decision was earlier upheld by the High Court, and the latest ruling reiterates that all subsequent buyers cannot claim ownership over such land.

Implication

The judgment reinforces strict enforcement of the PTCL Act and serves as a warning that any illegal transfer of SC/ST granted land—even decades later—can invalidate all future ownership claims.