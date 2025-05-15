Live
- Muthoot Finance shares declines over 7 pc amid RBI’s draft LTV guidelines
- Pak's Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Defence Minister Singh demands in J&K
- 1.3 million Afghan nationals deported from Pakistan since November
- NSE becomes India's largest unlisted firm with over 1 lakh shareholders
- Two mobile snatchers nabbed in Delhi; one came out of Tihar jail a day ago
- DRDO develops indigenous seawater desalination tech
- TIDC scouts look for qualities in athlete beyond field of play, says top cyclist and coach Maxwell Trevor
- Rajasthan CM receives fifth death threat in 15 months
- BBMP launches climate action clubs in city schools to build green leaders
- BEML gets nod for manufacturing unit in MP
Sanatan Sanstha founder’s 83rd birthday: Grand gathering of saints and devotees planned in Goa
Mangaluru: The Sanatan Sanstha will host a large-scale religious and cultural gathering titled ‘Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnaad Mahotsav’ from May 17 to 19...
Mangaluru: The Sanatan Sanstha will host a large-scale religious and cultural gathering titled ‘Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnaad Mahotsav’ from May 17 to 19 in Goa to commemorate the 83rd birthday of its founder, Dr. Jayant Athavale, and the organisation’s silver jubilee year. The event is expected to draw over 25,000 participants from across India and abroad, including more than 5,000 from Karnataka.
Addressing a press conference here, the organisers of the meet, Ishwar Kottari, Vijay Kumar, the district coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, M. J. Shetty, and Kiran Rai have stated that the event aims to promote the idea of a ‘Sanatan Rashtra’—a spiritual vision of India inspired by the principles of Ramrajya. Activities will include mass chanting of ‘Sri Ram’ (with a target of one crore chants), a Sant Sabha (spiritual congregation), and an exhibition of traditional weaponry and artefacts from the Shivaji era.
The event will also feature the display of the 1,000-year-old Somnath Jyotirlinga, reportedly safeguarded by Agnihotra practitioners and brought with the blessings of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, according to the organisers.
Awards such as ‘Hindu Rashtra Ratna’ and ‘Sanatan Dharmashree’ are expected to be conferred on individuals recognised for their service to Hindu Dharma.
The event, blending devotional rituals, cultural showcases, and ideological messaging, reflects the growing assertiveness of spiritual-nationalist groups and their call for unity among Hindu organisations under the banner of Sanatan Dharma.