Sanatan Sanstha founder’s 83rd birthday: Grand gathering of saints and devotees planned in Goa

Mangaluru: The Sanatan Sanstha will host a large-scale religious and cultural gathering titled ‘Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnaad Mahotsav’ from May 17 to 19 in Goa to commemorate the 83rd birthday of its founder, Dr. Jayant Athavale, and the organisation’s silver jubilee year. The event is expected to draw over 25,000 participants from across India and abroad, including more than 5,000 from Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, the organisers of the meet, Ishwar Kottari, Vijay Kumar, the district coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, M. J. Shetty, and Kiran Rai have stated that the event aims to promote the idea of a ‘Sanatan Rashtra’—a spiritual vision of India inspired by the principles of Ramrajya. Activities will include mass chanting of ‘Sri Ram’ (with a target of one crore chants), a Sant Sabha (spiritual congregation), and an exhibition of traditional weaponry and artefacts from the Shivaji era.

The event will also feature the display of the 1,000-year-old Somnath Jyotirlinga, reportedly safeguarded by Agnihotra practitioners and brought with the blessings of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, according to the organisers.

Awards such as ‘Hindu Rashtra Ratna’ and ‘Sanatan Dharmashree’ are expected to be conferred on individuals recognised for their service to Hindu Dharma.

The event, blending devotional rituals, cultural showcases, and ideological messaging, reflects the growing assertiveness of spiritual-nationalist groups and their call for unity among Hindu organisations under the banner of Sanatan Dharma.