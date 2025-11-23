Savita Mallesh Naik arrested in JD(S) leader murder attempt case

Davangere: In a major development in the JDS leader T. Asgar murder attempt case, the Azad Nagar Police have arrested Congress leader Savita Mallesh Naik from the Mayakonda Assembly constituency.

According to police sources, Savita was taken into custody on Friday and interrogated for several hours. Investigators confirmed her involvement in the conspiracy behind the attack, leading to her arrest. She has been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

The incident occurred on November 10 during Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Basha Nagar in Davangere. JDS leader T. Asgar, who was participating in the event, was allegedly attacked with a knife by Congress leader Khalid Pailwan. Asgar sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The prime accused, Khalid, is still absconding, and the police have launched an intensified search to trace him.

A senior police officer said, “Our investigation has revealed that Savita provided assistance to Khalid Pailwan. She helped him escape by offering shelter and financial support. This evidence led to her arrest.”

Savita Mallesh Naik is a prominent Congress leader in the Mayakonda constituency and was once a strong aspirant for a party ticket. After being denied the ticket, she contested as an independent candidate but lost. She later rejoined the Congress and continued her political activities in the region.

Police teams are continuing their efforts to apprehend the absconding accused Khalid Pailwan, while the investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the murder attempt is underway.