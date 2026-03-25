Scrolling past our childhood: Why young learners need a rethink on social media use

Bengaluru ; the Australia government took a bold and controversial step that sent ripples across the world. In response to rising concerns over self-harm and mental health issues among young learners, it introduced a sweeping restriction on social media access for children under the age of 16. The law places heavy penalties up to AUD 49.5 million on tech companies that fail to prevent underage users from accessing platforms.

Major platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, and X came under scrutiny. While the move sparked debate, it was backed by strong public sentiment with over 54,000 signatures on a petition and nearly 77% support in opinion polls.

Now, countries like United Kingdom and Germany are exploring similar measures, pushing what was once a fringe idea into mainstream policy debate.

Research presents a worrying picture. Studies indicate that teenagers who spend more than three hours daily on social media face a significantly higher risk of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Alarmingly, the average usage among teens already exceeds three and a half hours per day.

The impact is even more pronounced among girls. A 2024 survey by Pew Research Center found that over 34% of teenage girls reported negative mental health effects linked to social media use.

Experts argue that the real concern is not what children seek online, but what platforms push toward them. Social media algorithms are designed to maximise engagement — often by promoting emotionally charged, divisive, or addictive content.

This means young users are constantly exposed to content that may amplify insecurities, comparison, or harmful behaviour. The result is an environment where attention is captured, but well-being is compromised.

Across the world, schools experimenting with structured environments — where phone usage is limited or controlled — are seeing encouraging results. Students show improved focus, better engagement in classrooms, and even a decline in bullying incidents.

Importantly, these measures are being framed not as punishment, but as protection. Educators are increasingly positioning schools as safe spaces — environments where real-world interaction can counterbalance digital overload.

Institutions that emphasise experiential learning — encouraging creativity, curiosity, and collaboration — are also witnessing reduced screen dependency. When students are deeply engaged in meaningful activities, the pull of social media naturally weakens.

Not everyone agrees with strict bans. Organizations like UNICEF argue that social media, when used responsibly, can be a vital tool for connection, especially for students who may lack support systems offline.

Digital literacy is another key concern. In an increasingly connected world, completely shielding young learners from online platforms may leave them unprepared for real-world challenges.

The debate is far from settled. While legislation can draw boundaries and penalise non-compliance, it may not fully address the root of the problem.

Some institutions, such as The One School, are exploring alternative approaches. Their focus is not on restricting access, but on reshaping the learning environment. The idea is simple: when students are meaningfully engaged, screens lose their dominance.

Ultimately, the solution may not lie in eliminating social media, but in reducing its necessity. A generation that is entirely offline is not inherently safer — but a generation that is consciously engaged, both online and offline, may be better equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital age.

As policymakers, educators, and parents continue to debate, one question remains central: how do we help children reclaim their childhood in an age of endless scrolling? (The Author Dr Sindhura Narayana is co founder of The one school)