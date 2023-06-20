Live
- World Refugee Day 2023: History, Significance, Celebration
- President Murmu thanks people for wishes on her birthday
- International Day of Yoga: Yoga Is A Best Medicine
- Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed as the RBI's Deputy Governor
- Tragedy strikes Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad: One dead, several injured as balcony collapses
- World Refugee Day: Learn how an Indian afforestation project is empowering over 1.4 million refugees in East Africa
- Ramappa temple got UNESCO World Heritage tag due to CM KCR: Minister
- Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation BJP Retains Power, Defeating Congress in Mayoral Election
- Kejriwal alleges BJP trying to take control of Delhi through ordinance
- BRS to secure power again in ensuing elections: Gellu
Seer calls on Government Must not repeal anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws
Swamiji of Pejavar Mutt of Udupi, Vishwaprasanna Thirtha, has appealed to the Siddaramiah government not to repeal the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws.
Udupi: Swamiji of Pejavar Mutt of Udupi, Vishwaprasanna Thirtha, has appealed to the Siddaramiah government not to repeal the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws. In a video message from Udupi on Monday, In a video message to the government, Swamiji averred that this would send a wrong signal to society and might defeat the Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, Swamiji is the first religious head from the Hindu diaspora to make this appeal,
A simple and thoughtful message has been making rounds in government circles, and soon there might be a reply from the government. Coming from such a senior and scholarly Swamiji, it carries great value.
He said forced religious conversions had led to many social disorders, including breaks in the family structure. The government, therefore, enacted the anti-conversion law to preserve social harmony, which he claimed was in the right direction. The seer also said that frequent theft of cows from the sheds of dairy farmers and their slaughter had affected the lives of thousands of people in many parts of the
He claimed that people stole cows threatening farmers with weapons. Many women who were making a living out of selling milk had no support after cows were stolen. Therefore the anti-cow slaughter law was justified, he added.
He asked the government to consult the public and the people’s representatives before taking any decision in these matters. A status quo should be maintained till then, he said.(eom)