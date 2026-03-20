Senior citizen loses rs 3.12 lakh in cyber scam

Chikkamagaluru: A 62-year-old senior citizen in Chikkamagaluru city fell victim to a cyber fraud after clicking on a suspicious link, resulting in the loss of Rs. 3.12 lakh from his bank account. The victim received an unidentified link on his mobile phone recently. Without verifying its authenticity, he clicked it. The link led to an APK file download; once opened, fraudsters gained access to personal and banking information stored on his device.

Subsequently, unauthorised transactions were carried out in stages from his Canara Bank savings account, totalling Rs. 3,12,000. The victim realised the money had been siphoned only after receiving bank SMS alerts.

Upon contacting the bank’s customer service number, it became clear that the fraud occurred through data theft via the malicious APK file. He immediately lodged a complaint at Chikkamagaluru Cyber Crime Police Station. Investigating officers have registered the case and begun tracing the perpetrators, assuring that the culprits will be apprehended soon. They have issued a strong public advisory to never click unknown links, download APK files from unverified sources, or share bank details.

Always use official websites and apps for transactions. Meanwhile, cyber fraudsters are exploiting the current cooking gas cylinder shortage by posing as officials offering bookings or KYC updates. They call victims or send deceptive links/APKs to steal banking credentials.