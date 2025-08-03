Senior Citizens Dazzle at Gopalan Mall’s Namma Bengaluru Fashion Runway

Live
Bengaluru: The third week of Namma Bengaluru Fashion Runway at Gopalan Signature Mall came alive as over 35 senior citizens from the community walked the ramp, celebrating confidence, individuality, and ageless dreams.
Held during the day, the event drew warm participation from families and shoppers, turning an ordinary afternoon into an inspiring celebration of inclusivity.
Guests of honour included Pratibha Saunshimath, the first South Indian to win a Mrs. India crown and founder of Astral Pageants, and Sathyavati Basavaraj, motivational speaker and Alliance District Governor—both applauding the participants and their zest for life.
